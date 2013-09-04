WASHINGTON, Sept 4 The U.S. trade deficit widened
slightly more than expected in July as exports dipped, but a
rebound in imports pointed to some firming in underlying demand
early in the third quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the trade gap
increased 13.3 percent to $39.1 billion. June's shortfall on the
trade balance was revised to $34.5 billion from the previously
reported $34.2 billion.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the trade deficit
to rise to $38.7 billion in July.
When adjusted for inflation, the trade gap rose to $47.7
billion from $43.8 billion in June. This measure goes into the
calculation of gross domestic product.
Trade's contribution to GDP growth in the second quarter was
neutral, but economists expect it to add to growth this quarter
and the rise in the so-called real trade deficit is probably not
enough to change that view. The economy grew at a 2.5 percent
annual rate in the April-June quarter, stepping up from the
first-quarter's 1.1 percent pace.
The three-month moving average of the trade deficit, which
irons out month-to-to month volatility, decreased to $39.1
billion in the three months to July from $39.3 billion in the
prior period.
The increase in imports in July, which reflected rises in
industrial supplies, automobiles and consumer goods, suggested
some strengthening in domestic demand.
Imports of goods and services rose 1.6 percent to $228.6
billion. Imports of autos, parts and engines were the highest on
record in July.
Exports of goods and services dipped 0.6 percent to $189.4
billion in July. However, exports of petroleum products hit a
record high.
Weak overseas demand, especially in Europe, has caused an
ebb in export growth after trade helped to lift the U.S. economy
out of the 2007-09 recession.
In July, exports to the 27-nation European Union fell 7.4
percent resulting in a record trade deficit. Exports to the EU
in the first seven months of the year were down 4.4 percent
compared to the same period in 2012.
Exports to China fell 4.9 percent. China has been one of the
fastest-growing markets for U.S. goods, but growth there has
slowed in recent months and exports to that country were up just
4.0 percent for the first seven months of 2013.
Imports from China jumped 8.3 percent in July, lifting the
contentious U.S. trade deficit with China to a record $30.1
billion.