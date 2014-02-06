WASHINGTON Feb 6 The number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected
last week, in a boost to the labor market outlook and the
broader economy.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined
20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 331,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday. Claims for the prior week were revised to show
3,000 more applications received than previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast first-time
applications for jobless benefits falling to 335,000 in the week
ended Feb. 1.
The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a
better measure of underlying labor market conditions as it irons
out week-to-week volatility, nudged up 250 to 334,000.
A Labor Department analyst said claims for Kansas were
estimated and there were no special factors affecting the state
level data.
The data has no bearing on January's employment report,
which will be released on Friday, as it falls outside the survey
period. Hiring is expected to have accelerated in January after
being held down by unseasonably cold weather the prior month.
Nonfarm payrolls likely increased 185,000 last month, up
from December's tepid 74,000 count, according to a Reuters poll
of economists. The unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady
at a five-year low of 6.7 percent.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid increased 15,000 to 2.96 million in the week ended
Jan. 25.
The so-called continuing claims have been elevated in recent
weeks and some economists say the cold weather could be
preventing many recipients from going out to search for work and
companies to delay hiring.