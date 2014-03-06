WASHINGTON, March 6 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than
expected and hit a three-month low last week, a sign of strength
in a labor market that has been hobbled by severe weather.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
26,000 to a seasonally adjusted 323,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday. That was the lowest level since the end of
November and the drop more than unwound the prior week's rise.
Claims for the week ended Feb. 22 were revised to show 1,000
more applications received than previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast first-time
applications for jobless benefits falling to 338,000 in the week
ended March 1.
The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a
better measure of underlying labor market conditions as it irons
out week-to-week volatility, slipped 2,000 to 336,500.
A Labor Department analyst said no states were estimated and
there were no special factors affecting the state level data.
The claims data has no bearing on Friday's employment report
for February as it falls outside the reference period for the
survey. While unseasonably cold weather has dampened hiring in
recent months, the drop in new filings for jobless benefits
suggests labor market fundamentals remain strong.
Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have increased by 150,000
jobs in February, according to a Reuters survey of economists,
up from the weather-depressed gains of 113,000 in January and
75,000 in December.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid fell 8,000 to
2.91 million in the week ended Feb. 22. That was the lowest
level since December.
The so-called continuing claims have been stuck at higher
levels in recent weeks, with economists saying the cold weather
was preventing some recipients from going out to search for work
and causing companies to delay hiring.