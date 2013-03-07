WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. nonfarm productivity fell at
its fastest pace in four years in the fourth quarter, but the
decline was likely to be temporary as economic growth is expected
to pick up after stalling in late 2012.
Productivity fell at a 1.9 percent annual rate, the weakest
pace since the fourth quarter of 2008, the Labor Department said
on Thursday. A month ago it estimated that productivity, which
measures hourly output per worker, fell at a 2 percent pace.
It had increased at a 3.1 percent rate in the third quarter.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the decline
productivity to be revised to a 1.6 percent rate.
The drop largely reflects a surge in hiring while output
continued to expand at a slower pace. The economy added about
600,000 jobs the fourth quarter, but gross domestic product only
grew at a 0.1 percent rate.
Growth is expected to accelerate in the first quarter,
although the pace is not expected to be above 2 percent as the
economy adjusts to tighter fiscal policy.
Unit labor costs - a gauge of the labor-related cost for any
given unit of output - rose at a 4.6 percent rate in the fourth
quarter rather than 4.5 percent, the report showed.
Labor costs were up only 2.1 percent from a year-ago,
underscoring the lack of wage-related inflation pressures in the
economy and helping to keep the door open to further monetary
easing by the Federal Reserve to stimulate the economy.
In testimony to Congress last week, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
signaled the central bank would press forward with plans to buy
$85 billion in bonds per month.
Worker hours rose at a 2.5 percent rate in the fourth
quarter, while nonfarm output increased at a 0.5 percent pace.