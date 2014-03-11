(Corrects contribution of inventories to fourth-quarter growth
in fourth paragraph)
WASHINGTON, March 11 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose more than expected in January, as companies built up stocks
of autos and machinery, though sales posted their largest
decline in nearly five years.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday wholesale
inventories rose 0.6 percent to $521.2 billion after a revised
0.4 percent gain in December.
Economists polled by Reuters expected stocks of unsold goods
at wholesalers to rise 0.4 percent in January.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product,
and strength in that category added 0.14 percentage point to
the economy's annual growth pace in the fourth quarter.
Excluding autos, wholesale inventories rose 0.4 percent in
January. This component goes into the calculation of GDP.
Economists believe the current inventory level is
unsustainable and expect the build-up in unsold stocks to
eventually reverse.
The value of automotive stocks rose 2.2 percent in the first
month of the year, while machinery stocks were up 1.3 percent.
Sales at wholesalers fell 1.9 percent in January, their
biggest drop since March 2009, compared to a revised 0.1 percent
increase the prior month. Economists had forecast sales to edge
up 0.2 percent.
Sales of non-durable equipment such as petroleum and paper
products dropped 3.2 percent, the sharpest fall since December
2008.
At January's sales pace it would take 1.2 months to clear
shelves, compared to December's pace of 1.18 months.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Paul Simao)