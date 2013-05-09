WASHINGTON May 9 The number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits dropped to its lowest level in
nearly 5-1/2 years last week, signaling labor market resilience
in the face of fiscal austerity.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 4,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 323,000, the lowest level since January
2008, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
Claims for the prior week were revised to show 3,000 more
applications received than previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected first-time
applications to rise to 335,000 last week.
The third straight weekly decline in claims pushed them
further below the 350,000 mark, which economists normally
associate with a firming labor market.
Claims are showing no sign of a pick-up in layoffs even as
other parts of the economy such as manufacturing start to show
strain from tighter fiscal policy.
A Labor Department analyst said no states had been estimated
and there was nothing unusual in the state-level data.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a better gauge
of job market trends, dropped 6,250 to 336,750 - the lowest
level since November 2007.
Coming on the heels of data last week showing surprising
strength in the labor market, the claims report could further
assuage fears of an abrupt slowdown in the economy.
Employers added 165,000 new jobs to their payrolls in April
and hiring in the previous two months was stronger than
initially reported. The unemployment rate dropped to a four-year
low of 7.5 percent.
The improvement in employment contrasts sharply with other
data, including retail sales and manufacturing, that have
suggested a cooling in the economy at the end of the first
quarter, which persisted early in the April-June period.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid dropped 27,000 to 3.0 million in the week ended
April 27. That was the lowest level in so-called continuing
claims since May 2008.