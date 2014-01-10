WASHINGTON Jan 10 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose a bit more than expected in November, suggesting that
restocking would probably contribute to economic growth in the
fourth quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Friday wholesale inventories
increased 0.5 percent after a revised 1.3 percent rise in
October.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected stocks at
wholesalers to rise 0.4 percent in November after a previously
reported 1.4 percent increase in October.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. Excluding autos, wholesale inventories increased 0.6
percent. This component goes into the calculation of gross
domestic product.
Businesses accumulated a massive amount of inventory in the
third quarter, leading economists to anticipate a slowdown in
the final three months of 2013. So, far there has been no sign
that inventories would be a drag on fourth-quarter GDP, with
consumer spending picking up.
Sales at wholesalers rose 1.0 percent in November after a
1.1 percent gain the prior month. Economists had expected sales
to rise 0.8 percent in November.
At November's sales pace it would take 1.17 months to clear
shelves, down from 1.18 months in October.