WASHINGTON, April 11 U.S. producer prices
recorded their largest increase in nine months in March as the
cost of food and services rose, pointing to some pockets of
inflation at the factory gate.
The Labor Department said on Friday its seasonally adjusted
producer price index for final demand increased 0.5 percent last
month after slipping 0.1 percent in February. That was the
largest increase since June last year.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast prices received by
the nation's farms, factories and refineries edging up 0.1
percent last month.
Food prices jumped 1.1 percent, the largest increase since
May, after rising 0.6 percent in February.
Food prices were pushed up by a surge in the cost of pork,
which saw its largest rise since August 2008. Sausage, deli meat
and boxed meat prices rose by the most since August 1980.
Food prices have now risen for a third straight month, in
part reflecting a drought in the West.
Energy prices fell 1.2 percent, the largest decline in
nearly a year. Services for final demand spiked 0.7 percent, the
largest gain since January 2010, after falling 0.3 percent in
February.
In the 12 months through March, producer prices advanced 1.4
percent after rising 0.9 percent in February.
Producer prices excluding volatile food and energy costs
rose 0.6 percent, the biggest gain since March 2011. The
so-called core PPI for final demand had declined 0.2 percent in
February.
Another gauge of core producer prices - final demand less
foods, energy, and trade services - rose 0.3 percent after
ticking up 0.1 percent.
In the 12 months through March, core PPI for final demand
rose 1.4 percent after increasing 1.1 percent in February.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)