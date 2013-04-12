WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S. producer prices recorded
their biggest drop in 10 months in March as the cost of gasoline
tumbled, according to a government report on Friday that
supported the case for the Federal Reserve to maintain its very
accommodative monetary policy.
The Labor Department said its seasonally adjusted producer
price index fell 0.6 percent last month, the largest drop since
May, after increasing 0.7 percent in February.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices received by
the nation's farms, factories and refineries to fall only 0.2
percent.
In the 12 months through March, wholesale prices were up
1.1 percent, the smallest rise since July. Prices had increased
1.7 percent in February.
Underlying inflation pressures also were muted, with
wholesale prices excluding volatile food and energy costs rising
0.2 percent for a third straight month.
In the 12 months through March, the so-called core PPI
increased 1.7 percent after rising by a similar margin in
February.
The benign inflation environment could strengthen the
argument for the Fed to keep monetary policy expansionary as it
tries to steer the economy towards faster growth, despite
divisions among policymakers over continued asset purchases.
Minutes of the Fed's March 19-20 meeting released on
Wednesday showed the U.S. central bank was moving closer to
ending its monthly $85 billion purchases of mortgage and
Treasury bonds to keep rates low and spur faster job growth.
In March, energy prices fell 3.4 percent - the largest drop
since February 2010. A 6.8 percent drop in gasoline prices
accounted for more than 80 percent of the fall in the wholesale
energy price index. Gasoline had risen 7.2 percent in February.
Food prices increased 0.8 percent, more than reversing
February's 0.5 percent fall.
A 0.7 percent increase in prices for civilian aircraft
accounted for almost a quarter of the rise in core PPI last
month. Elsewhere, passenger car prices rose 0.2 percent, while
light truck prices were flat.