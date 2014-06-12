US STOCKS-Futures dip before Fed policy meeting kicks off
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
WASHINGTON, June 12 U.S. business inventories recorded their biggest increase in six months in April and picked up excluding automobiles, supporting expectations of a sharp rebound in growth in the second quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday inventories increased 0.6 percent in April after rising 0.4 percent in March. The increase in April was the largest since October.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected inventories, which are a key component of gross domestic product changes, to rise 0.4 percent in April. Retail inventories, excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, rose 0.2 percent.
Retail stocks excluding autos had edged up 0.1 percent in March.
A sharp slowdown in the pace of inventory accumulation contributed to depressing growth in the first quarter.
The economy contracted at a 1.0 percent annual pace in the January-March period as inventories subtracted 1.6 percentage points from GDP. A swing in inventories is expected to help growth top a 3.0 percent pace this quarter.
In April, business sales increased 0.7 percent after rising 1.1 percent in March. At April's sales pace, it would take 1.29 months for businesses to clear shelves, unchanged from March. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
BERLIN, March 14 The mood among German investors improved less than expected in March, a survey showed on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the outcome of major European elections and their effect on the growth outlook for Europe's biggest economy remained high.
JOHANNESBURG, March 14 South Africa's manufacturing output rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, lagging market expectations, after contracting 2 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.