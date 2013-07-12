WASHINGTON, July 12 U.S. producer prices rose more
than expected in June, pointing to an apparent increase in
inflationary pressures that could make the U.S. Federal Reserve
more comfortable about reducing its monetary stimulus.
The Labor Department said on Friday its seasonally adjusted
producer price index increased 0.8 percent last month.
A Reuters survey of economists had forecast prices received
by the nation's farms, factories and refineries rising 0.5
percent last month.
A jump in gasoline prices fueled much of the increase and
could weigh on consumers by leaving them less money to spend on
other things.
However, a gauge of underlying inflation pressures pointed
to a little more vigor in the economy. So-called core producer
prices, which strip out volatile energy and food costs, rose 0.2
percent last month, boosted by a 0.8 percent increase in the
price of passenger cars. Economists had expected core prices to
rise 0.1 percent.
The 12-month reading for core inflation at the wholesale
level rose to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent. That actually could
be good news for the economy because rising core inflation could
be a signal of firming demand from consumers.
That in turn could make policymakers at the Fed more
confident about recent assertions that the economy was
strengthening quickly enough for the U.S. central bank to begin
reducing its bond-buying stimulus program by the end of the
year.
Inflation has drifted worrisomely low in recent months, and
some Fed policymakers argue the bond-buying program should
continue at full steam until inflation firms.