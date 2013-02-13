WASHINGTON Feb 13 The rising cost of oil pushed
U.S. import prices higher in January, posing an additional
threat to consumer spending, which is already under pressure due
to higher taxes.
Overall import prices rose 0.6 percent last month, the first
increase in three months and a tenth of a percentage point below
the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll, Labor Department data
showed on Wednesday.
Even with the increase, inflation pressures are seen as
muted, and the Federal Reserve is expected to continue its bond
buying program well into this year in a bid to boost employment.
The cost of oil drove much of the overall increase. Import
prices for petroleum rose 2.9 percent, the biggest increase
since September.
The sting at the pump could lead consumers to spend less on
other goods, dragging on economic growth. Consumers already are
feeling the pinch from higher tax rates that took effect in
January.
Export prices rose a modest 0.3 percent in January.
Non-agricultural prices were up 0.5 percent in the month, and
were flat in the 12 months through January.
U.S. manufacturers selling their goods abroad appear to have
declining power in pricing as the global economy takes a hit
from the European debt crisis.