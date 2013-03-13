WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. import prices rose more
than expected in February, driven by the biggest increase in
fuel prices since August, a U.S. Labor Department report showed
on Wednesday.
Overall import prices rose 1.1 percent, also the highest
since August and more than double the consensus forecast of 0.5
percent in a Reuters poll.
Fuel import prices rose 4.9 percent in February, led by a
5.2 percent increase in petroleum prices. Non-fuel import prices
were unchanged from the prior month.
Export prices rose 0.8 percent in February, the largest
monthly gain since September. Higher corn and soybeans prices
fueled the increases, along with higher prices for industrial
goods and materials, capital goods and autos.