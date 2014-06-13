WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. producer prices
unexpectedly fell in May as costs declined broadly, indicating
inflation pressures remained benign.
The Labor Department said on Friday its producer price index
for final demand slipped 0.2 percent, braking sharply from
April's 0.6 percent increase, which was the largest gain in
1-1/2 years.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast producer prices
rising 0.1 percent.
The department revamped its PPI series at the start of the
year to include services and construction. The series has become
volatile because of big swings in prices received for trade
services, making it hard to get a good read on inflation.
Wholesale prices had hinted at some pick-up in inflation
pressures in recent months. But Friday's report suggested that
inflation at the factory gate remained tame.
In the 12 months through May, prices received by the
nation's farms, factories and refineries rose 2.0 percent,
moderating from April's 2.1 percent gain.
Wholesale food prices fell 0.2 percent, after increasing for
four consecutive months, while gasoline prices fell 0.9 percent.
Prices received for services at the final demand level also
fell 0.2 percent after gaining 0.6 percent in April.
Producer prices excluding food and energy slipped 0.1
percent in April after advancing 0.5 percent the prior month.
In the 12 months through May, the core PPI for final demand
rose 2.0 percent, adding to the 1.9 percent gain in the period
through April.
