WASHINGTON Aug 13 U.S. import prices rose less than
expected in July as an increase in the cost of petroleum was
offset by the biggest drop in the price of non-petroluem goods
in nearly 4-1/2 years, pointing to benign inflation pressures.
Import prices gained 0.2 percent last month, the Labor
Department said on Tuesday, snapping four staight months of
declines. June's data was revised to show a 0.4 percent drop
instead of the previously reported 0.2 percent fall.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices to rebound
0.6 percent last month.
In the 12 months to July, import prices were up 1.0 percent.
Stripping out petroleum, import prices fell 0.5 percent, the
largest fall since March 2009. That likely reflected a
strengthening in the dollar in recent months.
The tame inflation environment will be scrutinized by the
Federal Reserve as it considers trimming its massive monthly
bond purchases later this year.
Most economists anticipate the U.S. central bank, which has
said it expects inflation to start trending up, will make an
announcement in September on the future of the $85 billion in
bonds it is purchasing each month to keep borrowing costs low.
Last month, imported petroleum prices increased 3.2 percent
after faling 0.8 percent in June. Imported food prices edged up
0.2 percent after declining 1.0 percent the prior month.
Elsewhere, imported capital goods prices barely rose after
dipping in June. Prices for automobiles fell 0.5 percent, the
largest decline since December 1992.
The Labor Department report also showed export prices
slipped 0.1 percent last month, falling for a fifth consecutive
month. Export prices had dipped 0.1 percent in June.