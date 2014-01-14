WASHINGTON Jan 14 U.S. business inventories
rose in November, suggesting restocking would be a boost to
economic growth in the fourth quarter instead of being a drag as
was previously feared.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday inventories
increased 0.4 percent after rising 0.8 percent in October.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories rising
0.3 percent in November.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. Retail inventories, excluding autos - which go into the
calculation of GDP - increased 0.6 percent after increasing 0.3
percent in October.
Businesses aggressively accumulated stock in the third
quarter and warehouses were left bulging with unsold stock.
The unusually strong pace of inventory accumulation had left
many economists anticipating that businesses would need to pull
back, which would undercut fourth-quarter GDP growth. It appears
some of the inventory build-up was planned.
Business sales rose 0.8 percent in November, the biggest
rise in six months, after gaining 0.5 percent the prior month.
At November's sales pace, it would take 1.29 months for
businesses to clear shelves, matching the prior month.