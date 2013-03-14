WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. producer prices months in
February rose by the most in five as gasoline prices spiked, but
there was little sign of a broader increase in inflation
pressures.
The Labor Department said its seasonally adjusted producer
price index increased 0.7 percent last month after advancing 0.2
percent in January.
The rise in prices received by farms, factories and
refineries was in line with economists' expectations.
In the 12 month through February, wholesale prices were up
1.7 percent, the fastest rise October and followed a 1.4 percent
gain the prior month.
However, underlying inflation pressures remained contained,
with wholesale prices excluding volatile food and energy costs
rising 0.2 percent after a similar advance in January. The
so-called core PPI had been expected to rise 0.2 percent last
month.
In the 12 months through February, core PPI was up 1.7
percent, the smallest rise since January 2011. It had increased
1.8 percent in January.
While gasoline prices pushed up overall PPI last month, they
have started to decline from their lofty levels, which should
keep inflation pressures benign.
That will probably keep the Federal Reserve on its very easy
monetary policy path, despite signs of strength in the jobs
market. Policymakers hold a regular meeting next week to assess
the health of the economy.
The U.S. central bank is buying $85 billion in bonds per
month and has said it would keep up its asset purchases until it
sees a substantial improvement in the labor market outlook.
It hopes the purchases will drive down borrowing costs to
spur faster economic growth.
In February, gasoline prices rose 7.2 percent after a 2.1
percent drop in January. Food prices fell 0.5 percent, almost
reversing January's 0.7 percent rise.
Pharmaceutical products accounted for about 20 percent of the
rise in core PPI last month. Elsewhere, passenger car prices
rose 0.3 percent, while light trucks edged up 0.1 percent.