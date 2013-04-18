WASHINGTON, April 18 The number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week,
which could further allay fears of a major setback in the labor
market recovery.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 352,000 the Labor Department said
on Thursday. The prior week's number was revised to show 2,000
more applications than previously reported.
A Labor Department analyst said claims for California and
Kentucky had been estimated.
Despite the increase last week, which was broadly in line
with economists' expectations, claims held near a level
economists normally associate with average monthly job gains of
more than 150,000.
That could help to further ease concerns of a deterioration
in labor market conditions after nonfarm payrolls posted their
smallest increase in nine months in March.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a better
measure of labor market trends, rose 2,750 to 361,250.
Last week's claims data covered the survey period for April
nonfarm payrolls. Claims increased 11,000 between the March and
April survey periods.
But given recent volatility because of the early Easter and
spring breaks this year, claims are probably not useful in
trying to gauge April payrolls.
Employers added 88,000 workers to their payrolls last month
after a solid 268,000 increase in February.
While there is no doubt job growth has slowed in line with
the overall economy, economists said March's meager gains
overstated the labor market's weakness.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid fell 35,000 to 3.07 million in the week ended April
6.