WASHINGTON Aug 19 U.S. housing starts and
building permits rebounded strongly in July, suggesting the
housing market recovery was back on track after stalling in the
second half of last year.
Groundbreaking surged 15.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual 1.09-million unit pace, snapping two straight months of
declines, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.
June's starts were revised to show a 945,000-unit pace
instead of the previously reported 893,000-unit rate.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected starts to rise to
a 969,000-unit rate last month.
The housing market is regaining its footing after being
slammed by last year's run-up in interest rates. A shortage of
properties for sale has also lifted prices, pushing housing out
of the reach of many first-time buyers.
Groundbreaking for single-family homes, the largest part of
the market, increased 8.3 percent in July to a 656,000-unit
pace. Single-family starts in the South rebounded 16.9 percent
last month after dropping sharply in June.
Starts for the volatile multi-family homes segment jumped 33
percent to a 423,000-unit rate, the highest level since January
2006. This market segment is being buoyed by a shift towards
renting, as many prospective buyers give up on the dream of
owning a house.
The government reported last month that the homeownership
rate hit a 19-year low in the second quarter, while the rental
vacancy rate was the lowest in more than 19 years.
Last month, permits rose 8.1 percent to a 1.05-million unit
pace. Economists had expected them to rise to a 1.0-million unit
pace. Though permits are now slightly lagging starts, a survey
on Monday showed confidence among single-family home builders
hit a seven-month high in August, which bodes well for
groundbreaking in the months ahead.
Permits for single-family homes increased 0.9 percent to a
640,000-unit pace. Permits for multi-family housing soared 23.6
percent to a 382,000-unit pace.
