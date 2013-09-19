WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The number of Americans filing
new claims for jobless benefits rose last week, but it was
difficult to get a clear read on the labor market's health
because a Labor Department analyst said two states appeared to
be working through a backlog of unprocessed claims.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 309,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday.
Claims data have been thrown into disarray since an update
in government computer systems in California and Nevada created
a backlog in the processing of new claims two weeks ago.
That initially led to a sharp decline in new processed
claims earlier this month, and a Labor Department analyst said
the two states still appeared to be working through the backlog,
which he said could take another week or two.
If taken at face value, the data hinted at a pickup in
hiring during September. The data was collected during the same
week the Labor Department surveys employers for its monthly
employment report.
At 314,750, the four-week average was about 5 percent lower
than it was during the employment report's survey week in
August, when employers added a lackluster 169,000 jobs to
payrolls.
However, even that reading, which smooths out weekly
volatility, could rise in coming weeks if a backlog of claims
continues to be cleared.