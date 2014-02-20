WASHINGTON Feb 20The number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, pointing to
steadily improving labor market conditions, despite two straight
months of weak hiring.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined
3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 336,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday. Claims for the prior week were unrevised.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast first-time
applications for jobless benefits falling to 335,000 in the week
ended Feb. 15.
The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a
better measure of underlying labor market conditions as it irons
out week-to-week volatility, rose 1,750 to 338,500.
A Labor Department analyst said no states were estimated and
there were no special factors affecting the state level data.
The claims data covered the survey week for February's
nonfarm payrolls report. Snow storms slammed parts of the
country last week, which could have kept some workers at home.
The brutally cold weather was blamed for a sharp slowdown in
hiring in December and January. Claims have been tucked in a
325,000-348,000 range this year suggesting no fundamental shift
in labor market conditions.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid increased 37,000 to 2.98 million in the week ended
Feb. 8.
The so-called continuing claims have been elevated in recent
weeks and some economists say the cold weather could be
preventing many recipients from going out to search for work and
companies to delay hiring.