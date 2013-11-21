WASHINGTON Nov 21 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than
expected last week, suggesting some strengthening of labor
market conditions.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 323,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday. Claims for the prior week were revised to show
5,000 more applications received than previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected first-time
applications to fall to 335,000 last week.
The four-week moving average for new claims, which irons out
week-to-week volatility, fell 6,750 to 338,500.
A Labor Department analyst said no states had been estimated
and there were no special factors influencing the report.
The claims data covered the survey period for November
nonfarm payrolls. Claims dropped 39,000 between the October and
November survey periods, suggesting some pick-up in job growth.
While layoffs have slowed significantly to normal levels,
there has not been a rapid acceleration in hiring as domestic
demand remains lukewarm.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid increased 66,000 to 2.88 million in the week ended
Nov. 9.