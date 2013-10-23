WASHINGTON Oct 23 U.S. import prices rose for the
second straight month in September as the cost of petroleum
increased, but there was no sign of a build-up in imported
inflation pressures.
Import prices rose 0.2 percent last month after a revised
0.2 percent gain in August, the Labor Department said on
Wednesday. Import prices had previously been reported as being
flat in August.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices would gain
0.2 percent in September. In the 12 months through September,
import prices fell 1.0 percent.
Import prices excluding petroleum were flat from August.
Compared to September last year, they fell 1.0 percent, the
largest drop since November 2009.
The report was originally scheduled for release on Oct. 10
but was delayed after the federal government was partially shut
down because of a fight over the budget. The 16-day shutdown
ended last Wednesday.
The general lack of imported inflation pressures against the
backdrop of weak global demand should help the Federal Reserve
to maintain its monthly bond purchasing program into early next
year as it tries to nurse a lackluster economy back to health.
Domestic inflation is also muted and will likely stay that
way for a while as demand remains tepid.
Last month, imported petroleum prices rose 0.8 percent after
rising by revised 1.9 percent in August. Imported food prices
advanced 0.5 percent after increasing 0.3 percent the prior
month.
Elsewhere, imported capital goods prices were flat, as were
prices for motor vehicles. Automobile prices fell 1.2 percent
from a year ago, the largest year-over-year decline since
records began in June 1981.