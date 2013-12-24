WASHINGTON Dec 24 Orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods surged in November and a gauge of planned
business spending on capital goods recorded its largest increase
in nearly a year, pointing to sustained strength in the economy.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday durable goods orders
jumped 3.5 percent as demand increased for a range of goods from
aircraft to machinery and computers and electronic products.
Last month's increase, which outpaced economists'
expectations for a 2 percent increase, more than reversed
October's revised 0.7 percent drop. Excluding transportation,
orders rose 1.2 percent, the largest increase since May.
Durable goods range from toasters to aircraft.
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, surged 4.5
percent, breaking two straight months of declines. It was the
largest increase since January.
Economists had expected orders for these so-called core
capital goods to increase 0.7 percent in November after a 0.7
percent fall in October.
The report suggested strength in manufacturing and was
further evidence of a firming economic growth outlook.
The gain in orders is in line with other data such as
industrial production and a survey of national factories that
have offered a fairly bullish assessment of the sector.
Last month, durable goods orders rose almost across the
board, with notable gains in transportation.
Transportation equipment orders increased 8.4 percent after
falling 3.5 percent. Civilian aircraft orders jumped 21.8
percent and orders for motor vehicles recorded their largest
increase since February.
Boeing received orders for 110 aircraft in November, up from
79 aircraft the prior month, according to information posted on
the aircraft company's website.
Outside transportation there were gains in orders for
computers and electronic products, machinery and fabricated
metal products, among others.