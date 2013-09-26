WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The number of Americans filing
new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to a near
six-year low, a promising sign for the labor market.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 5,000
to a seasonally adjusted 305,000, the Labor Department said on
Thursday.
The reading gives a clearer view of the labor market's
health after an update in government computer systems in
California and Nevada threw claims data into disarray earlier
this month.
The updates created a backlog in unprocessed claims that had
been distorting the data, but a Labor Department analyst said
both states had reported they had caught up in counting new
filings.
The four-week average of new claims, which smooths out
weekly volatility, fell 7,000 to 308,000, the lowest level since
June 2007.