WASHINGTON Nov 27 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell
last week, offering signs of a steady improvement in the labor
market.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 10,000
to a seasonally adjusted 316,000, the Labor Department said on
Wednesday. Claims for the prior week were revised to show 3,000
more applications received than previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected first-time
applications to rise to 330,000 last week.
The four-week moving average for new claims, which irons out
week-to-week volatility, slipped 7,500 to 331,750.
A Labor Department analyst said no states had been estimated
and there were no special factors influencing the report.
However, he noted that adjusting the data for seasonal
fluctuations around this time of the year remained a challenge.
While layoffs have slowed significantly, that has not been
matched with a rapid acceleration in hiring as domestic demand
remains lukewarm.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid fell 91,000 to 2.78 million in the week ended Nov.
16. That was the lowest level since January 2008.
The so-called continuing claims data covered the household
survey week from which the November unemployment rate will be
calculated. Continuing claims fell 74,000 between the October
and November survey periods, suggesting some improvement in the
jobless rate after it rose to 7.3 percent in October.
The insured unemployment rate fell to 2.1 percent from 2.2
percent, the lowest since September.