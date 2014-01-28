WASHINGTON Jan 28 Orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods unexpectedly fell in December as did a gauge
of planned business spending on capital goods, which could cast
a shadow on an otherwise bright economic outlook.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday durable goods orders
dropped 4.3 percent, pulled down by weak demand for
transportation equipment, primary metals, computers and
electronic products and capital goods.
Last month's decline in orders for durable goods, which
range from toasters to aircraft, was the largest since July and
reversed November's revised 2.6 percent rise.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected orders to rise 1.8
percent in December after November's previously reported 3.4
percent advance.
Durable goods orders fell despite a strong rise in aircraft
orders at Boeing. The aircraft company reported on its website
that it received orders for 319 planes last month compared with
110 in November.
Orders may have dropped because the model used by the
government to iron out seasonal fluctuations was likely
anticipating an increase in aircraft orders in December anyway.
Excluding transportation, orders fell 1.6 percent, the
biggest decline since March, after edging up 0.1 percent in
November.
While durable goods data is volatile from month to month,
details of the report could support views that factory activity
will cool off early this year after output grew at its fastest
pace in nearly two years in the fourth quarter.
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, fell 1.3
percent after rising by a revised 2.6 percent in November.
Economists had expected orders for these so-called core
capital goods to increase 0.5 percent in December after a
previously reported 4.1 percent surge in November.
Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's measure of gross domestic
product, slipped 0.2 percent last month.