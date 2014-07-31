WASHINGTON, July 31 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, but
the underlying trend pointed to a continuing strengthening of
labor market conditions.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 302,000 for the week ended July
26, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
The prior week's claims were revised to show 5,000 fewer
applications received than previously reported. Claims for the
week ended July 19 were the lowest since May 2000.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to
301,000. Summer automobile plant shutdowns for retooling cause
volatility in claims around this time of the year as automakers
sometimes keep assembly lines running. This throws off a model
the government uses to adjust the data for seasonal variations.
The four-week average of claims, considered a better gauge
of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility,
fell 3,500 to 297,250, the lowest level since April 2006.
A Labor Department analysts said there were no special
factors influencing the state level data.
Despite the increase last week, claims remain at levels
consistent with strong job growth. The data has no bearing on
July's nonfarm payrolls as it falls outside the survey window.
The government is expected to report on Friday that payrolls
increased by 233,000 in July, according to a Reuters survey of
economists.
While that would be a deceleration from June's hefty gain of
288,000 jobs, it would mark the sixth straight month that
employment has expanded by more than 200,000, a stretch last
seen in 1997.
Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday acknowledged the
improvement in labor market conditions, but said "significant
underutilization of labor resources" remained.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid increased 31,000
to 2.54 million in the week ended July 19.
The unemployment rate for people receiving jobless benefits
held at 1.9 percent.
