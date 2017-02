MELBOURNE Aug 11 Australia's top department store David Jones is standing by its profit forecast for the first half, despite a lack of improvement in sales in August.

David Jones has forecast a decline of 15 percent to 20 percent in first half 2012 net profit. It said earlier on Thursday that the forecast was based on a assumed improvement on fourth quarter sales that had so far failed to materialise.

The company affirmed the first half guidance, Chief Executive Paul Zahra said on a call with analysts.

