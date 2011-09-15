MELBOURNE, Sept 15 Australian department store retailer Myer said shopper spending was little changed in August and September from the trends seen in the later part of fiscal 2011.

The first two weeks of August were "pretty poor" before a mild improvement, leaving the trend not significantly different, Myer Chief Executive Bernie Brookes told analysts by telephone on Thursday.

"It's not getting any worse but it ain't getting any better either," Brookes said.

Same-store sales fell 5.5 percent in 2011 and flat sales are forecast for 2012, with net profit likely to fall as much as 10 percent, Myer said. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)