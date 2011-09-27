WRAPUP 1-Robust China trade data a boon for Asia as protectionist risks loom
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
MADRID, Sept 27 An extension of the European Financial Stability Facility to two trillion euros as speculated by markets is not on the table, Spanish Economy Minister Elena Salgado said in a television interview on Tuesday.
She also said that she was in favour of a "Tobin tax" to be imposed on European banks. (Reporting by Nigel Davies)
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared on Friday to a two-week high, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.