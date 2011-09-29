MADRID, Sept 29 Spain's Iberia, which recently joined British Airways to create the International Airlines Group , wants to outsource half of its flights, its main pilots' union said on Thursday, accusing the airline of violating a pact signed for the BA tie-up.

"Iberia's CEO has given us a plan that would outsource half its production. We understand this plan attacks the agreements we reached with the company before the merger with BA," Justo Peral, spokesman for the Sepla pilots union told reporters.

Earlier, Spanish newspaper El Pais said Iberia's board planned to give the green light to the launch of a new low-cost carrier for short and medium haul flights next week. (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)