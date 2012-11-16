BRIEF-Banco Popular says it would book capital gains if it sells its U.S. unit
Feb 20 Deputy Chairman of Banco Popular , Roberto Higuera:
Fondo de Titulizacion del deficit del sistema electrico, FTA
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
Feb 20 Deputy Chairman of Banco Popular , Roberto Higuera:
CASABLANCA, Feb 20 The court-appointed manager of Morocco's oil refiner Samir said on Monday he had received about 20 offers for the company from foreign investors.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Vale SA plans to become a company with no defined controlling shareholder as soon as possible, in a landmark step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.