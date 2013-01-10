Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial's Unsecured Notes 'A'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign an 'A' rating to Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc.'s (HDFS) proposed issuance of up to $500 million in aggregate of fixed- and floating-rate senior unsecured medium term notes (MTN). The interest rates will be determined at the time of issuance. HDFS is the captive finance subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG; 'A'/Outlook Stable), a manufacturer of motorcycles. KE