Advent makes 58 euros a share offer for Stada
FRANKFURT, Feb 23 Buyout firm Advent International on Thursday said it made a 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer for German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel.
* Stada says to review offer but continue talks with other suitors (Adds Stada quote, background)
