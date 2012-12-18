BRIEF-Value8 reduces stake in SnowWorld from 20.1 to 12.8 percent
* Reduces stake in SnowWorld from 20.1 to 12.8 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2lKHLia Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
European banking and insurance entities
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Reduces stake in SnowWorld from 20.1 to 12.8 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2lKHLia Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved sale of 100 percent shares held by DHFL in DHFL Pramerica life insurance co
* Says unit plans to set up real estate company with registered capital of 2.0 billion yuan ($291.20 million) in Hangzhou city