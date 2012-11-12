BRIEF-Republic Services files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kQAEUv) Further company coverage:
Saint-Gobain SA & Saint-Gobain Nederland B.V.
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kQAEUv) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Purchaser and vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement