Hong Kong stocks rise on US surge, higher Shanghai inflows; China dips
* Investors unfazed as China home price growth cools for 4th month
Kloeckner & Co.SE, Aperam S.A,NLMK (Baa3 stable) and Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Investors unfazed as China home price growth cools for 4th month
* year ago, qtrly net profit 135.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 361.2 million rgt
SEOUL, Feb 22 South Korea's central bank held the smallest amount of foreign exchange currency forward positions last year since end-2012, data from the International Monetary Fund showed, in a sign the bank may have intervened less to weaken the won for trade competitiveness.