PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 13
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MegaFon OJSC, Mobile TeleSystems OJSC and Vimpel-Communications OJSC
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar rose against the yen on Monday on relief that U.S. President Donald Trump set aside tough campaign rhetoric over security and jobs in a smooth meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with no mention of currency policy.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Toshiba Corp will on Tuesday detail a writedown of close to $6 billion after bruising cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm, turning investor attention to the Japanese group's efforts to fix that and other balance sheet headaches.