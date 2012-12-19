BRIEF-Poly Real Estate's shareholder transfers stake to unit
* Says shareholder Taikang Insurance Group transfers its entire 7.12 percent stake in the company to its unit Taikang Life
Fondo de Titulizacion del deficit del sistema electrico, FTA (FADE)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Says shareholder Taikang Insurance Group transfers its entire 7.12 percent stake in the company to its unit Taikang Life
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian miner Vale SA will become a company with dispersed share ownership, it said on Monday, in a move aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.
Feb 20 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint Stock Co Ltd