BRIEF-Alere provides update on Arriva Medical
* Disagree with court's ruling on Arriva's motion for interim relief
Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited (Genworth Australia), Genworth Financial Mortgage Indemnity Limited (Genworth Indemnity), QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (QBE LMI), and Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited (WLMI)
* Disagree with court's ruling on Arriva's motion for interim relief
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
March 9 A group that includes Jahm Najafi, chief executive of the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Companies, and private-equity firm Pamplona Capital Management has emerged as a bidder for Time Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.