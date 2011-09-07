(For other news from Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit,
* New planes said to maintain capabilities, not boost them
* Taiwan seeks 66 late-model Lockheed-built F-16s
* China strongly opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan
(Adds CEO comments, details on support of sale by U.S.
lawmakers, industry background)
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 Granting Taiwan's
politically sensitive request for new F-16 fighter aircraft
would merely maintain the island's air power capabilities, not
boost them, the chief executive of Lockheed Martin Corp
(LMT.N), the plane's manufacturer, said on Tuesday.
"This isn't an increase in Taiwan's ability to defend
itself," Robert Stevens, Lockheed's chief executive, told the
Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington. "These are
replacement airplanes that are requested to assure that there's
no degrading of the country's ability to defend itself."
Taiwan is seeking 66 late-model F-16 aircraft potentially
valued at more than $8 billion to phase out its remaining F-5
fighters.
China strongly opposes U.S. arms sales to the self-ruled
island which it deems an illegitimate breakaway province. The
United States is committed under a 1979 law to supply Taiwan
the arms it needs to maintain a "sufficient self-defense
capability."
The request for the new F-16s has been pending informally
since 2006. Taiwan in 2009 also requested an upgrade to its 146
old F-16 A/B models. Then-President George H.W. Bush sold the
first F-16s to Taiwan in 1992.
The issue of new F-16 C/D models is coming to a head partly
because Lockheed Martin's F-16 production line may be drawing
to an end, with a backlog of 58 planes as of the end of
August.
Unless there are new orders from Taiwan, Iraq, Oman or
another country, Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier
by sales, would have to start notifying suppliers within a few
months that the last F-16 deliveries will come toward the end
of 2013, Stevens said.
He said new F-16s for Taiwan did not represent "an
incremental request for more capability -- the kind of
capability that some countries might object to."
"They currently fly the F-16. They've flown the F-16 well
and responsibly," he said. "So a request for replacement
airplanes in my judgment is consistent with the kind of
requests our country has received from other countries who buy
the F-16."
A total of 45 U.S. senators and 181 House of
Representatives members have signed letters to President Barack
Obama in recent months urging him to approve the sale. The
senators, in a May 26 letter, cited concerns that Taiwan was
losing "the qualitative advantage in defensive arms that has
long served as its primary military deterrent against China."
The administration is due by Oct. 1 to say what, if
anything, it plans to do to boost Taiwan's aging air force. The
commitment was obtained by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican
from Texas, where Lockheed manufactures the F-16. In exchange,
Cornyn lifted a "hold" he had placed on Obama's nomination of
William Burns to the State Department's No. 2 job.
The administration has been weighing what it may view as a
half-step designed to placate Beijing: a potential $4.5 billion
retrofit of some or all of Taiwan's old F-16s that would
include state-of-the-art radar systems built by either Northrop
Grumman Corp (NOC.N) or Raytheon Co (RTN.N).
Stevens said he knew that the administration had not yet
made a decision on the F-16s.
Asked whether a retrofit of the old models would suffice to
maintain Taiwan's previous capabilities in the absence of new
F-16s, he replied: "I don't know the answer to that. I know the
Taiwanese asked for 66 airplanes."
