NEW YORK, Aug 5 Shares in bailed-out insurer American International Group Inc (AIG.N) hit a 17-month low on Friday, as analysts said that the company's earnings were still complicated and that it warranted a discount to peers.

AIG reported a profit of $1.8 billion for the second quarter on Thursday, driven by its one-third stake in Asian insurer AIA and a tax benefit. Without those items, it would have posted a net loss, as operating income declined across all of its businesses. [ID:nN1E7720GE]

AIG shares fell 2.4 percent to $25.76 in early trading. At one point the stock dropped as far as $25.14, its lowest point since early March 2010; it was the largest decliner among Standard & Poor's insurance shares.

The stock has lost half its value this year, amid challenges including a huge charge to increase reserves for asbestos and other exposures, as well as short-selling pressure. The U.S. government still owns three-quarters of the company after its 2008 bailout.

S&P Equity Research kept a "buy" rating on the stock but said "there is still a lot of 'noise' in these results."

Analyst Cathy Seifert cut her price target to $32, which assumes the stock trades at a discount to other insurers.

AIG shares are now more than $3 below the U.S. government's break-even point on the stock. The government sold part of its stake in May and is expected to sell more later this year.

