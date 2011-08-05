* Shares slide as much as 16 pct

* Analysts worry about softening economy

By Lynn Adler

NEW YORK, Aug 5 Shares of U.S. trucking and logistics company Con-way Inc CNW.N fell as much as 16 percent Friday on concern that a softening economy will impede price and volume increases.

"It does seem that the pace of their ability to improve margins, particularly in the freight segment, in the second half of the year and into 2012 will probably depend a little more on pricing and volume trends," said Todd Fowler, analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets in Cleveland.

"As people start to question the cadence and pace of the recovery, that could also restrict their ability to improve margins..."

Robert W. Baird analysts wrote in a report that they were "more cautious near-term (on Con-way) given reduced macro visibility."

Con-way shares were down 14 percent to $27.17 in midday trade on the New York Stock Exchange after falling as low as $26.64 earlier in the session. The shares have dropped 27 percent this year, compared with a decline of 10.7 percent in the Dow Jones transportation average .DJT.

Con-way on Thursday reported adjusted second-quarter profit slightly below the average Wall Street forecast. Revenue matched expectations, with pricing and operating efficiencies boosting results from a year earlier. [ID:nN1E7731T8]

Fowler called the results "very decent."

"The big move in the stock is probably more attributable to a market that has been reacting to industrial names and transportation names where earnings have been OK but not great," the analyst said.

Con-way declined to give broad forward earnings guidance, but told analysts it can continue to improve margins slowly in a low-growth environment.

In July, Con-way, citing an improving economy, said it was restoring some employee benefits that had been suspended two years earlier during "challenging and uncertain economic conditions." [ID:nN1E7650US]

That was before a string of fairly weak economic reports raised fears of a double-dip recession.

(Reporting by Lynn Adler; editing by John Wallace)

