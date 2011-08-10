NEW YORK Aug 10 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) fell more than 14 percent in early trading Wednesday, a day after the company's quarterly results failed to reassure investors that Disney could do well in a weak U.S. economy.

Barclays Capital, Wunderlich Securities, RBC and Evercore Partners all cut their price targets for Disney and lowered their expectations for its theme parks and TV networks.

Disney shares were down much more than its peer media companies despite posting solid results, dropping some $10 billion in market value.

Fiscal third-quarter profit was boosted by management's decision to move some deferred revenue related to ESPN to the third quarter from the fourth quarter. [ID:nN1E778066]

Excluding deferred revenue, results missed most analysts' expectations

Disney executives told analysts the company is not seeing any advertiser downturn at its TV networks which include ABC and cable networks like ESPN and Disney branded channels. They also said hotel bookings were down by 2 percent less than it had previously forecast.

