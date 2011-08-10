BRIEF-Blackstone Group announces acquisition of AON's technology-enabled benefits & HR platform
* Blackstone announces acquisition of aon's technology-enabled benefits & hr platform
AUG 09 AUG 08 AUG 09 AUG 08 U.S. 1.60213 1.60160 IRANIAN 16940.9 16924.1 EURO 1.12296 1.12591 KUWAIT 0.43674 0.43604 U.K. 0.97906 0.97533 NORWEGIAN 8.79221 8.74600 AUSTRALIA 1.57442 1.55375 S. AFRICAN N/A 11.1487 JAPANESE 123.765 125.085 SWEDISH 10.3720 10.3140 CANADIAN 1.58499 1.58398 SWISS 1.18734 1.22074 DANISH 8.36568 8.38729 SAUDI 6.00799 6.00601 CLICK ON USLD16 FOR FULL LIST OF SDR RATES UPDATED DAILY
* Blackstone announces acquisition of aon's technology-enabled benefits & hr platform
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund have reached agreed between themselves to present a common stance to Greece later on Friday in talks on reforms and the fiscal path Athens must take, euro zone officials said.
* Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration and hr business process outsourcing (BPO) platform