By Diana Delgado

BOGOTA, Aug 10 Colombia's coffee growers doubt the main harvest later this year will be enough to meet the upper limit of the country's 2011 output target of 9 to 9.5 million bags after heavy rains battered the country.

Bad weather and a tree renovation program have slashed coffee output in 2009 and 2010, and this year looks to come under historical averages for production in Colombia, the No. 1 producer of high-quality Arabica beans.

"I believe output between September and December will be acceptable but not spectacular," said Mario Gomez, director of the coffee growers association in Caldas, the country's No. 3 coffee growing region.

"I don't see how Colombia can produce 5.4 million bags in the second half."

Output would have been higher if torrential rains had not hit crops when they were going through the key flowering stage in April, Gomez said. He noted that about 60 percent of the flowers were damaged in Caldas, which accounts for slightly over 10 percent of the country's total output.

Some 300,000 hectares of coffee throughout the country have been hit by the roya fungus, which would further hurt output.

Colombia will need to produce over 800,000 bags a month to reach the lower limit of the federation's 9 million to 9.5 million of 60-kg bags target, up from 8.9 million last year, but below historical averages of more than 11 million bags.

Over the last decade Colombia has averaged around 940,000 sacks per month from July to December.

The main harvest will take place from September to December in the provinces of Antioquia, Caldas, Quindio, Risaralda and North of Valle, along with about half of Huila's output. The regions account for 61 percent of the country's total output.

The country produced 4.12 million sacks in the first six months of the year and 4.88 million bags would be needed in the second half to meet the minimum target -- the same amount produced in the second part of 2010.

Global coffee traders keep a close eye on Colombia's bean production and a failure to meet output targets could have an effect on global prices.

Graphic on Colombia harvests: r.reuters.com/zad78r

Colombian production, exports: r.reuters.com/wet48r

Juan Alvaro Arboleda, an exporter who also manages 350 hectares of coffee crops, sees output in Antioquia falling 30 percent from last year because many plantations at high altitudes did not get enough sun to allow flowering.

Antioquia is Colombia's top coffee growing region, accounting for nearly 16 percent of the country's production.

Even if output is good, heavy downpours caused by the La Nina weather phenomena ruined infrastructure, which will likely cause transport delays. [ID:nN05280330]

But some coffee growers expect a good harvest, which should allow Colombia to meet the lower end of its output target.

"Beans are (still) green but they are healthy beans. Thanks to some rains that started in April trees had the moisture they needed," said Victor Alvarez, a farmer in the north of Valle del Cauca, who grows roya-resistent varietals.

Julio Cesar Marin, who represents 8,000 small producers in northern Caldas, said that good weather in the region allowed coffee flowers to blossom at the right time.

Output in Caldas could be boosted by more widespread usage of fertilizers, and because 83,000 hectares that were renovated in previous years have reached the yielding stage.

"Coffee trees are loaded with green fat beans. Weather has been perfect ... Since July, we are having 9 to 15 days of sun for a few days of rains. That is perfect," Marin said.

