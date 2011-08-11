NEW YORK Aug 11 The main U.S. auditor watchdog will consider ways to assure more auditor independence, including a requirement that companies change audit firms periodically, at a meeting next week.

Seeking ways to assure tougher, more skeptical audits of companies' books, the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board will consider mandatory auditor rotation among other reforms at a meeting on Aug. 16, the board announced on Thursday.

While the partner on an accounting job must be switched every five years, there are no term limits on audit firms themselves, a policy that has left intact client relationships stretching more than a century in some cases.

About 175 companies in the S&P 500 index have had the same auditor for 25 years or more, according to data compiled by Audit Analytics. Such ultra-long stints have been a concern to investor groups, who say entrenched auditors were tied to some of the biggest accounting scandals in the past.

Responsible for inspecting and policing audit firms, the PCAOB was created by the Sarbanes Oxley Act passed in 2002 after the Enron and WorldCom accounting debacles.

(Reporting by Dena Aubin, editing by Maureen Bavdek)

