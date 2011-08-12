Santiago Aug 12 Shares of Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN jumped over 5 percent in opening trade on Friday, a day after Brazil's finance ministry recommended the approval of its merger with Brazilian rival TAM Linhas Aereas TAMM4.SA.

