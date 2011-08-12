* New rare earth supply agreement with Hitachi Metals

* Thursday earnings beat expectations

* Shares up as much as 17 pct

(In U.S. dollars)

TORONTO, Aug 12 Shares in Molycorp MCP.N jumped as much as 17 percent early on Friday, after the rare earth producer's quarterly earnings beat expectations and one of its business partners announced a new supply agreement.

Hitachi Metals Ltd (5486.T) said in a release that it had entered into a master supply agreement with Molycorp to secure access to the raw materials for its neodymium magnets.

But the Japanese company backed away from a previously announced joint venture with Molycorp to produce alloys for neodymium magnets. Instead, Hitachi Metals said it is considering its own U.S. manufacturing project.

Rare earth oxide and metal prices have spiked as China, which produces some 95 percent of the world's supply, has repeatedly clamped down on exports.

This has left Japanese companies scrambling to secure reliable supplies of rare earths, which are used in a range of high-tech products from smartphones to hybrid cars.

After the market closed on Thursday, Molycorp reported second quarter earnings of 52 cents a share, beating analyst expectations of 40 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. [ID:nN1E77A1G9]

Shares of Molycorp were up 14 percent at $61.75 by mid-morning on the New York Stock Exchange, after rising as high as $63.59.

